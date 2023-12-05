GUWAHATI: As many as 1,500 LPG transporters are firm in going ahead with their indefinite strike disrupting LPG supply to Assam and northeastern states even as Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has urged them to withdraw the strike and participation in the public tenders.

“There is no question of withdrawal of the strike as our issues remained unresolved,” Northeast Packed LPG Transporter Association (NEPLTA) president Niraanjan Mahanta said.

LPG supply in Assam and six other northeastern states has come to a grinding halt starting Monday as the NEPLTA has called for an indefinite strike protesting against several issues, including the public tender floated by Indian Oil.

Following the call of the NEPLTA, more than 1500 transporters have stopped carrying LPG cylinders from six bottling plants- North Guwahati, Mizra, Duliajan, Tinsukia, Bongaigaon and Silchar to various LOG dealers of Assam and other northeastern states.

“We protested against floating of new tenders at a lower amount than 2011 and non-refund of toll charge among other issues,” Mahanta said.

“Our long-pending demands have been ignored by Indian Oil, despite several meetings with the IOCL officials. IOCL had cancelled the previous tender for carrying LPG cylinders in response to a direction from the Union Petroleum Ministry. We opposed to it,” Mahanta also said.

Mahanta alleged that recently the IOCL authority floated a fresh tender for various LPG bottling plants without addressing the issues raised by the transporters’ body.

“We requested the IOCL to cancel the tender notice but no response was received from their side. Hence, we have been compelled to go on strike from December 4,” he said.

The transporters’ association further alleged that since 2014, IOCL has not revised the transportation rates for which the transporters have to bear the financial loss.

LPG plants in Gopanari, Sarpara, Dimapur, Sekmai, Nagaon, Agartala, Bishalgarh and Dimapur have also downed their shutters in support of the strike.

Meanwhile, in a letter written to NEPLTA, Indian Oil has requested for wholehearted participation in the recently issued public tenders for the participation of LPG cylinders.

Urging 380 truck transporters to call off the flash strike, Indian Oil has appealed to the transporters to not disrupt the loading and delivery of LPG cylinders from six bottling plants across Assam.

“The flash strike has affected essential supplies to consumers, hospitals, schools, and industries resulting in inconvenience to the public at large,” an official statement of IOCL said.

“Indian Oil has floated six public tenders for LPG transportation in the state. Similar public tenders for the transportation of packed cylinders are being floated and smoothly finalized throughout the country without any hindrance,” the statement said.

In the letter addressed to the NEPLTA, Indian Oil has urged the association to uphold national and state interests and to refrain from any action detrimental to the interests of consumers and disrupting essential services in the state.

Indian Oil is committed to addressing the concerns of all stakeholders and has invited NEIPTA to engage in cooperation and dialogue to resolve concerns, demands, and issues amicably, ensuring the uninterrupted supply of essential goods and services.

“In line with the national first value, Indian Oil continues to prioritise the concerns of the customers and reiterates its commitment to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure uninterrupted energy solutions across the country,” it added.