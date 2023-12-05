Guwahati: Three more officers have been summoned by the Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning in the ongoing APSC cash-for-job scam probe.

APS officers Faruk Ahmed, Dipankar Dutta Lahkar and Ashima Kalita have been asked to appear before the SIT at the CID headquarters in Guwahati, Assam on 7 December.

They were sent summons after the arrest of ADCP Sukanya Das on Monday for her alleged involvement in the scam.

Das has been sent to 5-day police custody.

It may be mentioned that at least 21 officers accused of the APSC cash-for-job scam have been suspended.

These include 11 belonging to the Assam Police Service (APS), four Assam Civil Service (ASC), one Excise Inspector, one ARCS officer, and three Assistant Employment Officers.

It may be mentioned that the summoned officers are among 34 officials who were named in the BK Sharma Commission report.

They were suspended based on the proposal to the government for the suspension by the SIT.

It may be mentioned that the commission had found abnormalities and malpractices during the exam’s execution.

The incorrect selection technique of ’34+3=37′ candidates was expressly identified in the report.

A source said they had already confessed in front of the SIT that they got the jobs by paying a bribe to the then Chairman of the APSC, Rakesh Paul.