Guwahati: The police have arrested APS officer Sukanya Das in connection with the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam.

The officer was summoned to be present for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police on December 1, 2023.

After questioning her and finding substantial evidence, the officer who is posted as an ADCP in Guwahati was arrested on Monday.

She is among 34 officials who were named in the BK Sharma Commission report.

The arrest came after the suspension of 21 officers who were accused of being part of the scam in 2013 and 2014.

Of the suspended officers, 11 belong to the Assam Police Service (APS), four Assam Civil Service (ASC), one Excise Inspector, one ARCS officer, and three Assistant Employment Officers.

They were suspended based on the proposal to the government for the suspension by the SIT.

It may be mentioned that the commission had found abnormalities and malpractices that occurred during the exam’s execution.

The incorrect selection technique of 34+3=37 candidates was expressly identified in the report.

A source said that they had already told the SIT that they did get the jobs by paying a bribe to the then Chairman of the APSC, Rakesh Paul.