GUWAHATI: As many as 15 Assam government officials, including Assam Civil Service (ACS) and Assam Police Service (APS) officers have been suspended over alleged involvement in APSC cash-for-jobs scam.

The suspended ACS and APS officers are: Kalyan Kumar Das, Nandini Kakati, Faruk Ahmed, Dipankar Lahkar Dutta, Nitumoni Das, Rumir Timungpi, Kul Pradip Bhattacharya, Nilanjan Gogoi, Analjyoti Das, Shahjahan Sarkar and Aishwarya Jivan Barua.

All these eleven officers are accused of getting involved in unfair practices during the 2013 CEE conducted by the APSC that ensured their appointments.

Earlier, four other Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers were also suspended in the same case.

They are Akashi Duwarah, Additional District Commissioner of Jorhat; Dhrubajyoti Hatibaruah, Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam, lndigenous and Tribal Faith & Culture Department; Hitesh Mazumdar, Additional District Commissioner of South Salmara, Mankachar; and Dhiraj Kumar Jain, Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam, Election Department & Joint CEO.

With this, the total number of officers suspended during the course of the day stand at 15.