Guwahati: Security personnel arrested a Nepalese national, Rajesh Biswakarma, on Saturday after he entered the restricted Rumtek area in East Sikkim without possessing the mandatory Inner Line Permit (ILP).

The authorities also found him in possession of forged identity documents, including a fake Aadhaar card and PAN card.

Officials identified Biswakarma as a resident of Mechinagar in Jhapa district of Nepal.

During the arrest, he carried an Aadhaar card, PAN card, and driving license, all displaying his photograph but issued under the name Sanu Pradhan.

Investigators confirmed his true identity by verifying his Nepal National Identity Card, which he was also carrying.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine how Biswakarma managed to enter the restricted zone without a valid ILP.

Following recent political unrest in neighboring Nepal, security forces have heightened surveillance along the border areas.

Officials continue to closely monitor all entry and exit points to prevent unauthorized movements across the border.