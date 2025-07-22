Agartala: Justice Mamidanna Satyaratna Sri Ramachandra Rao was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court on Monday.

The ceremony took place at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, where Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu administered the oath of office.

Following the swearing-in, Chief Justice Rao assumed charge and took his seat on the High Court bench the same day.

Several dignitaries attended the event, including Chief Minister Manik Saha, Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, and sitting and former justices of the Tripura High Court.

Justice Rao previously served as Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court. With his appointment, the number of judges in the Tripura High Court now stands at four.

He succeeds Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, who was recently sworn in as Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.