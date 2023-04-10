KOHIMA: People of the Christian faith of Nagaland celebrates Easter Sunday or Resurrection Day, with religious fervour.

The day commemorates Jesus Christ’s resurrection or rising from the dead after being crucified.

In Kohima, people congregated for the sunrise service at Naga Solidarity Park, organized under the aegis of Kohima Baptist Pastors’ Fellowship.

Delivering the resurrection greetings, Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) general secretary Rev Dr Zelhou Keyho said the resurrection completed the redemptive work of God.

The NBCC general secretary also observed that biblical Christianity was fading and that churches were becoming more like social clubs.

For the church, he said nothing could substitute building lives.

He mentioned that the resurrection of Jesus was not fake and that there was nothing to be afraid or frightened of.

In his message, Khedi Baptist Church pastor Dr Ruokuovilie Sachü said resurrection of Jesus Christ was the moment that marked the fulfillment of prophecies as the resurrection habecome true.

According to Sachu, resurrection had not only given humanity the hope of eternity, but also reshaped people’s thinking in daily affairs.

Sachu said when Jesus Christ gave his best for mankind, made way to live with God for eternity, nothing could separate the believers from the Love of God and thereby one should not be afraid by the vices of the world.

Pastor of Sumi Baptist Church Daklane pronounced invocation prayer, while pastor Chang Baptist Church Anung Chang and New Capital Baptist Church pastor Bendangtensü read the Bible from Old and New Testaments respectively.

Choir from Chakhesang Baptist Church Minister Hill, Kohima and Konyak Baptist Church, Kohima presented special songs.

The programme was chaired by Kohima Phom Baptist Church pastor Rev Phom Lee Van, while Metei Baptist Church pastor Jonathan pronounced benediction prayer.

In Dimapur, the service was organized by the Dimapur Baptist Pastors’ Fellowship at Clock Tower.