Aizawl: Mizoram on Sunday witnessed a grand celebration of Easter Sunday two years after the resurrection of Christ could not be celebrated with religious fervour due to pandemic.

Easter Sunday marks the victory of Christ over death after his crucifixion.

Easter Sunday was celebrated close door in 2020 and the northeastern state witnessed a low-key celebration in 2021 due to the pandemic.

As usual, Band parties of different corps of the Salvation Army in different parts of the state on Sunday morning came out to the streets playing the hymn “He’s arisen” to convey the message of Christ’s resurrection.

Special prayers and worship services were also held with full attendees by all churches of different denominations.

The Eastern Sunday celebration began on Saturday night with Catholic Church members holding an Easter vigil to mark the beginning of the celebration.

Sunrise services were organised by the youth wings of both the Presbyterian and the Baptist Churches in their respective local churches.

Preachers of different churches preached sermons on the resurrection of Christ.

Congregational service (Zaikhawm), which could not be organised for two years due to COVID-19 pandemic, were held by all churches on Sunday as the COVID-19 situation subsides.

While some churches held community feasts, the majority of churches served high tea to celebrate the occasion.

Meanwhile, the single-day Covid-19 cases continue to fall below 100 as 96 people have tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, 43 more than the previous day, an official said.

The fresh cases took the total COVID-19 count to 2,26,111 and the death toll rose to 692 as one more person has succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 15. 56 per cent from 9.67 per cent the previous day.

The number of active cases now stands at 528, while 2,24,891 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 26 on Sunday, he said.

The northeastern state has so far tested more than 19.09 lakh samples for COVID-19 including 617 on Saturday.

Over 8.40 lakh people have been inoculated till Thursday and 6.74 lakh of them have received the full dose.