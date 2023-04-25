CHANGLANG: The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to resolve the contentious border issue has found opposition from at least two organizations.

The Tirap, Changlang and Longding People’s Forum (TCLPF) and the Assam-Arunachal Boundary Committee have raised objection to the boundary pact signed by the Assam and the Arunachal Pradesh governments in respect of Changlang and Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The TCLPF described the MoU as ‘unilateral, biased and totally against the interest of Arunachal’s Tangsa people living in Assam and the affected villages of Changlang district’, and threatened to file a PIL in the court.

The forum informed that an emergency meeting was convened in this regard on Monday at Rangringkan village, which was attended by village leaders from Namtok, Rangringkan, Hachengkan, Yopa Kan, Phinbiro-I, Phinbiro-II, Tirap Sakan, Malu-I, Malu-II, No 3 Malong Langching, Mungkam, Wara, and Hunju.

“They have strongly opposed the recent MoU signed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu,” the forum stated in a release.

“The Survey of India (SoI) submitted a report during the last hearing in New Delhi on November 27, 2010, dwelling on location of disputed villages in the SoI maps.

“The report pointed out that ‘the most important aspect, ie, ground survey, was not done. Only a detailed ground survey can provide information of factual position of the villages/areas’,” it said.

The forum said that the Supreme Court had appointed the local commission with a former judge as its chairperson in 2006, which started functioning from November 26, 2006.

It further stated that the local commission carried out field visits in certain areas within Arunachal Pradesh but did not visit or conduct any survey in Changlang district.

“As a result, it was indicated that there was no claimed villages for Changlang-Tinsukia district in 2007,” the release stated.

“The local commission in its report showed district-wise transfer of areas by notification of 1951 and areas claimed by Arunachal Pradesh through proposal of boundary adjustment. 330 sq kms were transferred from Changlang district to Tinsukia district without the consent of Changlang’s people,” the forum said.

It stated that ‘there are some Tangsa villages within the boundaries of Arunachal but having their agriculture fields located in Assam, like Namtok area, Kongsa, Longpha, Haseng, Rangringkan, Yopakan, Hachengkan, Longtoi, Lyngok/Tirap Sakan, Phinbiro-I, Phinbiro-II, and Hunju’.

“Six other villages in Arunachal – Malu Gaon-I, Malu Gaon-II, No 3 Malong-Langching, Mungkam, Wara and Hunju – within the territories of Assam are demanding to settle down in Changlang district. Ground survey has been done and the district administration has recommended it to the HPMC, Itanagar,” it informed.

Notably, serial No 15 ofsSub-clause 10 of the MoU reads: “There was no claimed village for Changlang-Tinsukia in 2007 before the local commission. Therefore, HPTC boundary shall be abided by both states in Changlang-Tinsukia area.”