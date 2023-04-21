GUWAHATI: The long-festering border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh has been resolved following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both states in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu in New Delhi on Thursday.

Now that the border issue has been resolved it will be intresting to see who will get what.

According to reports, Namsang Tea Estate will remain with Assam.

Similarly, a part of Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary will go to Arunachal Pradesh.

Assam will get land in Diring in return for giving a portion of Seijosa and Behali forests to Arunachal Pradesh.

The issue of Papum Pare and Dulung forest areas will be resolved within six months.

Arunachal Pradesh will also get four villages on Dhemaji border, three will be in Assam.

Three villages on the Charaideo border will be included in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also read: Assam-Arunachal Pradesh sign pact to resolve border dispute

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, which was earlier a part of undivided Assam, share an 804 km long boundary.

While there were no tensions reported initially, frequent issues eventually came up.

People have alleged that residents of one state go to the other side and encroach on the land. This did not just lead to disputes but also violence. A lawsuit on the issue has been pending in the Supreme Court since 1989.

In July last year, both states signed the Namsai Declaration, where it was agreed to bring down the number of disputed villages from 123 to 86 and resolve the boundary row by forming 12 committees, each headed by a Cabinet minister, that visit disputed areas, take feedback from residents and submit reports to their respective governments.