ZEMITHANG: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday stressed that the Buddhist culture – which thrives on peaceful coexistence of every sentient being – should not only be preserved but also propagated.

Speaking at a national conference on the theme, ‘Nalanda Buddhism – retracing the source in footsteps of acharyas: From Nalanda to Himalayas and beyond’ – at the Gorsam Stupa here in Tawang district, Khandu said that Arunachal Pradesh has a big chunk of Buddhist population and ‘fortunately they have kept their culture and traditions safe with religious fervour’.

“The main pillar on which Nalanda Buddhism stands is the principle of ‘reasoning and analysis’.

“This means we can even bring the teachings of Lord Buddha under the ambit of reasoning and analysis.

“This logic is based on science, and perhaps Buddhism is the only religion that gives its followers this liberty,” he said.

Welcoming the delegates from all the Himalayan states of the country’s northern border, Khandu reminded them that Arunachal is a ‘mix of religious followers’.

“Arunachal Pradesh is home not only to Buddhism but to several religions, including those who follow their own indigenous faith.

“I believe that every religion and faith should flourish and exist peacefully.

“I am proud that we Arunachalees are doing just that,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition for organizing the national conference here.

“Zemithang, as you might all know, is the last Indian border through which His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama entered India in 1959.

“Therefore, holding this conference here is significant,” he said.

Admitting that, while Buddhism is expanding globally and witnessing important resurgence in a few traditional areas, Khandu pushed for the need to ‘make its presence vibrant, with roots connected to Nalanda Buddhism’.

He exhorted the attendees, especially the youths, to attend the session on ‘Nalanda Buddhism in 21st century – challenges and response’, which he said would be of great importance for the young generation Buddhists.

The conference was attended by 45 delegates comprising rinpoches, geshes, khenpos and scholars from Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir (Paddar-Pangi), Sikkim, North Bengal (Darjeeling, Dooars, Jaigaon and Kalimpong), Densa South India Monasteries, and 35 delegates from various parts of Arunachal like Tuting, Mechukha, Taksing, Anini, and others.

About 600 delegates attended the conference.

