ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government is focussing on improving rail, road and air connectivity in the state.

This was stated by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said that the people of the state will be immensely benefitted by the newly inaugurated Donyi Polo airport near Itanagar.

“Economic activities will get a new boost and witness a sharp rise with the airport becoming functional,” the Arunachal Pradesh CM said.

The Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh was inaugurated on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh was developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore over an area of 4100 sq metres.

The airport is capable of handling 200 passengers per hour during peak times.

With the inauguration of the Donyi Polo airport, the total count of operations airports in Arunachal Pradesh has reached three and 16 in the North Eastern region.

The airport can also handle Boeing 747 planes with a 2300 m runway.

It can also facilitate all-weather day operations.

The newly constructed Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh will have IndiGo flights that will connect the state with metros like Mumbai and Kolkata.

Commercial airline giant – IndiGo will start their flights from the Donyi Polo airport in Arunachal Pradesh on November 28.

Notably, the newly constructed Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh is the state’s first civilian airport.

Flights connecting Arunachal Pradesh with Mumbai and Kolkata will operate daily barring Wednesday.

The Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh is IndiGo airlines’ 75th destination in India.