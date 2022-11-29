Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has visited Damin village, in the last administrative circle of India in the Kurung Kumey district of the frontier state.

Khandu during his visit on Monday assured the villagers of all possible help from the government to improve the infrastructure in the area located along the Indo-China border.

He was accompanied by Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Byabang Felix and the local MLA Lokam Tassar.

Pema Khandu is the first Chief Minister to visit this last circle of the country.

The Damin Circle is devoid of many basic facilities like mobile network coverage and proper transportation facilities due to poor road conditions.

The Chief Minister also handed over the official notice of the upgradation of the Damin circle to ADC headquarters to the local MLA Lokam Tassar.

Responding to the issue of migration of the villagers to urban areas because of the lack of infrastructure and basic facilities in the villages, Chief Minister Khandu assured that the government will do all possible work to improve the infrastructure for the resettlement of the migrated people.

Khandu also announced upgrading the lone middle school of Damin Circle to the secondary level.