ITANAGAR: Police have arrested two persons, including a sub-contractor engaged in a BRO road project at Huri (Damin) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district in connection with the last month’s missing of 19 Assam construction workers.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bengia Tani and Roham Ali.

Koloriang Police Station OC Gejum Basar said Ali is in police custody now, while Tani is out on bail by the court due to Covid (infection)”.

A total of 19 BRO workers had gone missing from the Huri camp under the Damin circle of the district on July 5.

While 10 of them were found alive in feeble condition and rescued, the bodies of five were found in a decomposed state, and one drowned in the Furak river.

The whereabouts of the remaining three workers are not known despite a massive search and rescue operation that continued for nearly three weeks.