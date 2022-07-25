Guwahati: Two more construction workers from Assam, who went missing from a road construction site in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district on July 5, have been rescued.

Two workers were rescued on Sunday from a deep jungle between Huri and Tapa village in Kurung Kumey district in critical condition, said Kurung Kumey DC Bengia Nighee.

Both the workers identified as Kholebuddin Sheik, 27, and Shamidul Sheik, 19, were rescued by a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) with the help of local villagers.

Earlier on Saturday, eight missing construction workers from Assam were rescued from deep jungles in Arunachal Pradesh.

As many as 19 workers from lower Assam, who were engaged by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in road construction work, went missing from the Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh along the China border in the last week.

The two persons were taken to the Primary Health Centre, and could be later shifted to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun, or to the district hospital at Koloriang, Nighee said.

IAF choppers could not undertake the rescue operation on Sunday due to bad weather. It will be resumed on Monday depending on the weather condition, he said.

The land rescue operation will continue till all the missing persons are traced, he added.

They had fled their camp at Huri in the district on the night of July 5, ostensibly after being denied permission to go home to celebrate Eid.

Following this, they took off for their homes on foot through jungles in two groups of eight and 10.