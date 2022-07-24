ITANAGAR: Search and rescue operations are underway to trace down the 11 still missing construction workers from Assam.

Eight out of 19 constructions workers from Assam who went missing in Arunachal Pradesh, have been rescued.

Five out of eight rescued workers were airlifted by an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter and admitted at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the statements given by the rescued labourers, four died on the way and two other people fell in the Furak river in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district.

However, the search and rescue personnel are yet to recover any bodies.

Also read: Assam: Zubeen Garg returns home after treatment at hospital

“They were BRO labourers. Generally, labourers from Assam and other parts of the country aren’t used to staying in hilly regions, so they (19 labourers) might have fled, but one body was found. Police trying to establish whether it belongs to that group or is a different case,” said Arunachal Pradesh MP Tapir Gao.

According to the police, the 19 construction workers from Assam went missing on July 13 from near the India-China border in the district.