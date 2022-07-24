GUWAHATI: Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has returned home after treatment at hospital.

After returning home, Zubeen Garg said that he is “ready to start work”.

The popular singer from Assam – Zubeen Garg – was admitted to the Sanjeevani Hospital at Dibrugarh in Assam after sustaining a minor head injury.

Later, he was airlifted from Dibrugarh to Guwahati in Assam.

In Guwahati, Zubeen Garg was admitted at the Ayursundra Hospital.

Zubeen Garg fell in the bathroom and become unconscious late on Tuesday night last week.

He was staying at a resort where the incident took place.

As per reports, Zubeen Garg had a seizure following an epileptic fit.

He also received 5 stitches on his head.

52-year-old Zubeen Garg took to Instagram late Saturday night and updated his fans about his health condition.

“I am back home and ready to start work,” Zubeen Garg wrote.