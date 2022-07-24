GUWAHATI: The Assam government is mulling to induct guest teachers in schools in the state to fill up the vacancies.

This measure has been considered by the Assam government to overcome the shortage of teachers in the schools of the state.

This was informed by Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu.

Presently, around 8000 posts of school teachers are lying vacant across Assam, Pegu informed.

Notably, the Assam cabinet has already approved the proposal of appointing guest teachers, Ranoj Pegu told news agency PTI.

The Assam education minister said that the state’s education department has initiated preliminary works to appoint guest teachers in some schools till permanent faculty members are appointed.

The government at first wants to implement the proposal by forming alumni associations in the schools, especially in the historical schools, and not by direct interference, he added.

“These alumni associations will play an important role in quality education in schools. They will try to get guest teachers till permanent ones are appointed so that classes are not hampered,” Pegu said.

“Our main purpose is to provide quality education to our school students. The guest teachers will be provided a fixed amount as monthly remuneration and it will not be on a per class basis like those in colleges or universities,” he said.

The Assam minister also clarified that these guest teachers will not be like the contract teachers, who are already working in thousands of schools across the state.