NEW DELHI: The long-festering border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh has been resolved following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both states in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu in New Delhi on Thursday.

The MoU signing ceremony between the Governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to resolve the long pending border dispute between both states took place at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) located at the North Block.

Assam CM Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Kandu were the signatories to the boundary settlement agreement.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said it was a red letter day for both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to resolve their long boundary dispute amicably.

Shah exuded optimism that the boundary settlement would usher in all-around development and peace in the Northeast.

The Union Home Minister said 123 disputed villages on both sides of the inter-state border along the 800-km long stretch has been resolved once and for all at a time when the country is celebrating its 75th year of Independence.

Assam Chief Minister termed the signing of the MoU as historic and that would be the harbinger of peace and prosperity.

Earlier, in his address, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu termed the settlement of the boundary between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh as momentous and historic and exuded optimism that it would bring about a sea change on the peace and development front.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Assam ministers Atul Bora, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Keshab Mahanta, Bimal Borah and Sanjay Kishan, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur and senior officials were also present at the MoU signing event.

The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday approved the recommendations given by 12 Regional Committees formed by the state government to resolve the decades-long border row with Arunachal Pradesh.

The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at Dispur.

Assam shares a boundary of a little over 800 km with Arunachal Pradesh.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma had several rounds of meetings with his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart, Khandu to address the boundary problem.

In July last year, both states signed the Namsai Declaration in which it was agreed to bring down the number of disputed villages from 123 to 86 and resolving the boundary row by forming 12 committees each headed by cabinet minister that would visit disputed areas, take feedback from residents and submit reports to their respective governments.

Earlier, the Governments of Assam and Meghalaya had signed a historic agreement in the national capital to resolve their 50-year-old pending border dispute in March 2022.

The agreement was signed two months after a draft resolution was submitted by the Chief Ministers of the two states to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 31 for examination and consideration by the MHA.

The Governments of Assam and Meghalaya had come up with a draft resolution to resolve their border disputes in six of the 12 “areas of difference” along the inter-state boundary.