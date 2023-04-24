GUWAHATI: Just a day after the Assam Police summoned Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president, Srinivas BV, to appear before it at 11 am on May 2, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police has too summoned him to appear at its headquarters in Assam’s Guwahati on Monday, April 24, 2023, for investigation.

Assam Youth Congress president, who expelled from primary party membership for six years, Angkita Dutta told this reporter that the CID has asked Srinivas to appear at its headquarters in Guwahati on Monday and he was intimated via email after ‘I had lodged the complaint against him’.

However, he has informed that he won’t be able to come to Guwahati today due to health reasons, sources added.

Angkita with strong words asked the National Youth Congress chief on ‘why he is evading the summon and not cooperating with the agencies?’

Angkita opined that it is because he has used his power of office to harass her.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday expelled Angkita Dutta from the primary membership of the party for six years for her alleged ‘anti-party activities’.

On Thursday last, Angkita had also filed a police complaint against Srinivas at the Dispur Police Station, of continuously harassing her over her gender for almost six months.

The Assam Police on Sunday also served a notice to Srinivas to appear before it at 11 am on May 2, 2023, over the harassment complaint filed by Angkita.

The youth Congress leader has been asked to appear before the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), (East Guwahati), Moitrayee Deka, at the Dispur Police Station, failing which, may attract issuance of an arrest warrant against him.

