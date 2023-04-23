GUWAHATI: As former Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta filed a police complaint against Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV, a day before her expulsion, the Congress was quick to accuse Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of making Angkita Dutta go to the police station to lodge a complaint against Srinivas.

On being asked whether Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is really behind it, Angkita said refuted the reports.

“Absolutely not and I am very upset about the fact that it has been politicized. My idea was to get an internal inquiry done so that what Srinivas has been doing for the past few months and my grievances should have been addressed within the party. When it was not done then in frustration I took to Twitter to express my grievances,” said expelled Assam Congress leader Angkita Dutta.

About Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah asking her to remain silent for at least 48 hours but she still filing the police complaint, Angkita clarified, “When I went to his house and met him, that evening I had dinner at his house and suddenly Borah spoke to Srinivas and he told me that Srinivas will not file a defamation case against me, in one way they were threatening me and you won’t believe that from Bhupen Borah ji’s house to my house I haven’t even read but they tweeted that they have sent a defamation notice to me. So what is the value of the APCC President’s statement? I will still call him my mentor and still have a lot of respect for him.”

On being asked about her future plans of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the days to come, Angkita was quick enough to reply that she would never join the saffron party.

“Srinivas cannot get away with the harassment case, he cannot,” Angkita warned.

About being asked to contest the next Assembly elections from the Nazira assembly constituency, Ankita right away rejected the claim.

“I am not concerned whether a constituency remains or goes after delimitation; my biggest concern is that I need justice,” she said.

Angkita further said that she is very much sure that the Congress would learn the truth after the inquiry is completed and they would remove her expulsion soon.