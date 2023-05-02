AIZAWL: Newly appointed vice-chancellor of Mizoram University Prof Dibakar Chandra Deka called on governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Tuesday (May 2).

Prof Dibakar Chandra Deka took charge as the vice-chancellor of Mizoram University on Monday (May 1).

Mizoram governor Hari Babu Kambhampati extended good wishes and congratulated the new vice-chancellor of Mizoram University.

Prof Dibakar Chandra Deka apprised the Mizoram governor of the priorities for the progress and development of the varsity.

The Mizoram governor shared with the new vice-chancellor his views on the progress of the Mizoram University over a short period of its existence.

The Mizoram governor also suggested certain areas where improvement can be made.