Mizoram Jobs : Apply for 43 vacancies in Mizoram University

Applications are invited for 43 vacant administrative positions in Mizoram University
Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for filling up of various Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ Non-teaching posts. The vacant positions will be filled up under Mizoram University and Pachhunga University College.
Name of posts :
- Section Officer
- Private Secretary
- Assistant
- Coach (Badminton)
- Junior Translator Officer
- Laboratory Assistant
- Stenographer
- Lower Division Clerk
- Driver
- Laboratory Attendant
- Library Attendant
- Multi-Tasking Staff
- Security Inspector
- Bus Conductor
No. of posts :
- Section Officer : 2
- Private Secretary : 1
- Assistant : 1
- Coach (Badminton) : 1
- Junior Translator Officer : 1
- Laboratory Assistant : 3
- Stenographer : 1
- Lower Division Clerk : 7
- Driver : 2
- Laboratory Attendant : 3
- Library Attendant : 2
- Multi-Tasking Staff : 17
- Security Inspector : 1
- Bus Conductor : 1
Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Mizoram University
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format of application and supported by relevant documents (self certified) in all respects to the Joint Registrar, Establishment, Mizoram University, Aizawl, Mizoram – 796 004.
Last date of receipt of complete application is 2nd June, 2023
Application Fees : The prescribed application fee is Rs 200.00 (Rs 100.00 for SC/ST applicants on submission of supporting Certificate).
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here