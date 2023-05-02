Mizoram Jobs : Apply for 43 vacancies in Mizoram University

Applications are invited for 43 vacant administrative positions in Mizoram University

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for filling up of various Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ Non-teaching posts. The vacant positions will be filled up under Mizoram University and Pachhunga University College.

Name of posts :

  • Section Officer
  • Private Secretary
  • Assistant
  • Coach (Badminton)
  • Junior Translator Officer
  • Laboratory Assistant
  • Stenographer
  • Lower Division Clerk
  • Driver
  • Laboratory Attendant
  • Library Attendant
  • Multi-Tasking Staff
  • Security Inspector
  • Bus Conductor

Also Read : Dzukou Valley : A beautiful place to visit in Nagaland for a unique trekking experience in your life

No. of posts :

  • Section Officer : 2
  • Private Secretary : 1
  • Assistant : 1
  • Coach (Badminton) : 1
  • Junior Translator Officer : 1
  • Laboratory Assistant : 3
  • Stenographer : 1
  • Lower Division Clerk : 7
  • Driver : 2
  • Laboratory Attendant : 3
  • Library Attendant : 2
  • Multi-Tasking Staff : 17
  • Security Inspector : 1
  • Bus Conductor : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Mizoram University

Also Read : 5 best moisturizers for summer to keep skin nourished and beautiful

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format of application and supported by relevant documents (self certified) in all respects to the Joint Registrar, Establishment, Mizoram University, Aizawl, Mizoram – 796 004.

Last date of receipt of complete application is 2nd June, 2023

Application Fees : The prescribed application fee is Rs 200.00 (Rs 100.00 for SC/ST applicants on submission of supporting Certificate).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Avatar photo

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in