SHILLONG: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) in Meghalaya has been recognised as a state party by the election commission of India (ECI).

The VPP has four MLAs in the Meghalaya legislative assembly.

The recognition by the ECI to the VPP has been made based on a review of the party’s performance in the recently concluded assembly elections in Meghalaya.

“I am directed to state that on the basis of a review of poll performance, the commission… granted recognition to the Voice of the People Party as a state party in Meghalaya,” ECI under-secretary Manish Kumar said.

The VPP was allotted a winnower as the party symbol.

“Further, it is also to inform you that as per the request… to allot ‘Winnower’ as its reserved symbol, the said symbol ‘Winnower’ has been allotted as the reserved symbol of the Party in the state of Meghalaya,” Kumar added.

Also read: Scientific coal mining to start in Meghalaya within 2 months, says CM Conrad Sangma

The Voice of People Party (VPP) was established in November 2021 in Meghalaya.

VPP contested 14 constituencies in the 2023 Meghalaya legislative assembly election and won 4 seats.

After a promising start with 4 seats won at the Meghalaya assembly election, VPP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit voiced his intention for the party to form the government in Meghalaya in 2028.

On March 20, 2023, Basaiawmoit and fellow VPP MLAs protested against the Meghalaya governor’s Hindi speech in the first budget session of the Meghalaya assembly 2023 by storming out of the session, stating that Meghalaya is a non-Hindi state and that the “Centre has insulted Meghalaya by sending a governor who cannot speak in the state’s official language”.