SHILLONG: Mining of coal using scientific means will begin in Meghalaya within 60 days.

This was claimed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

The Meghalaya CM made this statement while addressing an election rally in Sohiong.

“NPP government is working tirelessly to resume mining,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

He further said that the Centre has approved mining leases of four miners from Meghalaya.

It may be mentioned that NGT enforced a ban on rat-hole coal mining in 2014 in Meghalaya.

The NGT ban was imposed after a series of coal mine tragedies in Meghalaya over the years.

Furthermore, the Meghalaya high court, recently, stated that CAPF could curb illegal coal mining.

The Meghalaya high court directed the Centre to deploy 10 companies of CAPF in the state.

The CAPF companies will be tasked with checking illegal transportation of illegally-mined coal in Meghalaya.