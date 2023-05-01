NEW DELHI: The Central Government on Monday has blocked 14 mobile messenger applications being used by terror groups, according to sources.

In official communications to higher-ups, the intelligence agencies informed that these apps are spreading terror propaganda in the Kashmir Valley by over ground workers and also to receive and send information to Pakistan.

Enigma, Crypviser, Safeswiss, Mediafire, Wickrme, BChat, Briar, Nandbox, IMO, Conion, Element, Zangi, Second Line and Threema are the apps banned by the government.

Also read: PM Modi-led central government once again ‘ignores’ six communities in Assam, ‘denies’ ST status

These apps were banned under Section 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the official said.

A list of apps that pose a threat to national security and do not follow Indian laws was prepared, and the concerned ministry was informed of the request to ban them.

These apps have been blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, according to sources.

Sources added that intelligence agencies keep track of channels used by overground workers (OGWs) and terrorists to communicate among themselves.

Also read: Nagaland | BJP-led central government not interested in resolving Naga political issue: Congress

While tracking down one of the communication, agencies found that the mobile application does not have representatives in India, and it is difficult to track down activities happening on the app, sources said quoting officials.