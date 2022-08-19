KOHIMA: The BJP-led central government is not interested in resolving the vexed Naga political issue in Nagaland, the Congress alleged.

This big statement was med by Congress spokesperson and party’s in-charge for Nagaland – Dr Ajoy Kumar.

The Congress leader claimed that the Naga peace agreement announced by the government in 2015 “is a farce”.

He said: “BJP only wants to win elections. It is not interested in resolving the vexed issue of peace in Nagaland.”

The Congress leader alleged that on August 3, 2015 Prime Minister Narendra Modi lied that a peace agreement was not far away.

“But for the last seven years nothing in the name of peace accord has been achieved,” Congress leader Dr Ajoy Kumar said.

“No solution has been achieved thus far because the Modi government seeks support of armed groups to win elections in Nagaland,” the Congress leader alleged.

“Is there anything more anti-national than the BJP,” Kumar said.

The Congress also cited the mass demonstration in Dimapur on August 5 this year, called by the newly formed Nagaland People’s Action Committee (NPAC), demanding an early solution to the vexed Naga political issue.

The Congress leader also alleged that Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio has a nexus with the NSCN-IM for the purpose of winning elections.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Congress chief K Therie said: “We now see in clear terms that that the Centre is not for any settlement.”

The debate for an early solution to the vexed Naga political issue has gained momentum ahead of the assembly elections in Nagaland, which is likely to be held in the first half of 2023.