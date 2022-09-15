GUWAHATI: The six indigenous communities in Assam – Tai Ahoms, Morans, Mottocks, Chutias, Koch-Rajbongshis and Tea Tribes – have once again been ‘ignored’ by the BJP-led central government and and were ‘denied’ ST status.

The demand for ST status by these six ethnic groups of Assam is a long-standing one.

Following the non-grant of the ST status to these six communities in Assam, members of the communities, on Thursday, took to streets expressing resentment and anger towards the central as well as the state government.

The protestors staged demonstrations in different parts Assam, setting on fire effigies of PM Narendra Modi and also of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

OTHER COMMUNITIES IN INDIA TO BE GIVEN ST STATUS

The BJP-led central government on Wednesday approved granting ST status to 12 communities from different other states.

Notably, keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, the union cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, approved a constitution amendment bill that seeks to grant tribal status to the Hattee community in the state.

The Cabinet also approved addition of Narikuravar, a community in Tamil Nadu, to the ST list.