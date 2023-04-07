Dibrugarh: The Assam Police on Friday retrieved the body of coal miner Pranjal Moran from an underground mining at Tirap Colliery in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Pranjal Moran has been missing since January 6, 2023, from Tirap Colliery.

Recently, a search operation has been conducted under the supervision of Assam police IGP Jitmal Doley to find out the body of coal miner Pranjal Moran.

Finally, after the massive search operation, the body of Pranjal Moran was retrieved inside the underground mining at Tirap Colliery.

SDRF, NDRF and police conducted a massive search operation at the site but due to bad weather, the search team faced lots of problems.

Excavators were used to finding out his body.

Yet again, it has been confirmed that rathole mining has been operational in Margherita, Ledo area.

The coal mafias are operating the whole nexus with the help of the local political leaders.

According to reports, Pranjal Moran, a resident of Hukoni village of Makum in the Tinsukia district was working at Tirap Colliery as a daily wage worker went missing in January.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested 13 persons in connection with the incident. All of them were involved in the illegal procuring of coals from the rat-hole mine in Tirap.

Police also arrested two persons who disposed of the body of Pranjal Moran, identified as Rupsai Kujur and Sujan Pahariya alias Babu Pahariya.