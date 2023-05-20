Shillong: The East Khasi Hills Local Taxi Welfare Association (EKHLTWA) in Meghalaya has announced that it will boycott non-local cab drivers in Shillong City.

The decision comes hours after the police arrested the five individuals involved in the Khyndailad assault case.

Addressing a gathering at Khyndailad, EKHLTWA president Wandonbok Jyrwa said, “We have just come from the SP’s office and he clarified that the miscreants involved in the case have been arrested. We are happy that the officials have met our demands.”

The general secretary of the association, Lahkmen Rymbai as per a report by The Meghalayan raised a query in front of the crowd and asked if they were in favour of allowing non-local cabbies to continue plying in the city. The crowd replied in the negative.

“The miscreants who have assaulted our brothers should be the ones paying for their medical expenses,” Rymbai said.

The EKHLTWA has been demanding that the government take action against non-local cab drivers who have been operating in the city “illegally”.

The association has also been protesting against the high fares charged by non-local cab drivers.

The decision by the EKHLTWA to boycott non-local cab drivers is likely to have a significant impact on the transportation sector in the city. It is also likely to lead to further protests and agitations by the association.

The government has not yet responded to the EKHLTWA’s demands.