SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has constituted a committee to examine the roster system in the state.

The committee will be headed by Meghalaya minister Ampareen Lyngdoh.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Friday (May 19) after attending an all-party meeting on the roster system in Shillong.

“Concerns have been raised and clarifications sought and hence in order to ensure that the different concerns are clarified, a committee is proposed to be set up, which will be chaired by health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

The Meghalaya CM added: “Members from different political parties will be in it so that we can allow them to seek clarifications and give further suggestions on how they propose we should move forward.”

Meanwhile, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma also informed that all kinds of government job advertisements have been put on hold

“Members of different political parties have suggested that till this committee submits its report, all kinds of job advertisements be put on hold. We have agreed to that as a government that we will keep things on hold till the committee is satisfied and gives us a final report.”

Meanwhile, Meghalaya health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, who will head the committee on roster system, said that any delay in implementing roster system will lead to loss of possible jobs that youths have been applying for.

“The longer we take on the matter, the more it will impact the public,” Meghalaya minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said.

Earlier in the day, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) in Meghalaya announced that indefinite hunger strike will be launched by the party on May 23 over the roster system issue.

The VPP hunger strike will be carried out at the gates of the main secretariat in Shillong, Meghalaya.

This was announced by VPP chief Ardent Basiawmaoit on Friday (May 19).

VPP chief Ardent Basiawmaoit made this announcement after staging a walk-out from the all-party meeting that was convened to discuss the roster system issue in Meghalaya.

It may be mentioned here that leaders of the VPP and Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM), on Friday (May 19), staged a walk-out from the all-party meeting that was convened to discuss the roster system issue in Meghalaya.

The all-party meeting on roster system was convened by the Meghalaya government on Friday (May 19) at the main secretariat in Shillong.

VPP leaders said that discussing the roster system without talks on “roster reservation” would be a waste of time.

On the other hand, KHNAM leaders also echoed similar views as that of their VPP counterparts saying that the party felt it was a waste of time discussing about the roster system since their main concern was the reservation policy.