Shillong: NPP Leader and Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh emphasized that the Meghalaya government’s mandate was solely to discuss the roster system in compliance with the High Court’s directive.

Going beyond that scope would be inappropriate, she asserted, while stressing the importance of establishing a robust roster system to safeguard the interests of all citizens in Meghalaya.

Lyngdoh pointed out that members of a specific party abstained from attending the meeting, despite the opportunity for open discussion and addressing any queries or concerns.

She expressed the need to rectify such situations and ensure a proper perspective.

To foster transparency and inclusivity, the MDA 2 government extended invitations to all political parties to present their agendas regarding the roster to the newly constituted committee.

“We will remain receptive to all, with the hope that as the people in charge of shaping significant laws and policies in the state, we will carry out our responsibilities in a suitable manner,” Lyngdoh stated.

Moreover, she urged against taking to the streets as a means of voicing concerns, as legislation is not crafted there.

The committee was established precisely to address any doubts or uncertainties that political parties may have and to prevent any potential hindrance to the implementation of the policy.