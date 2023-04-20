Shillong: The Meghalaya government on Thursday stated that it has no immediate plans to issue directives on closing schools and offices in response to the current heatwave.

The Health Minister of the state, Ampareen Lyngdoh, announced that the government has not yet decided on any specific measures to address the heatwave as there have been no reports of any serious effects due to it.

Instead, the government has issued basic advisories and has asked various line departments to conduct awareness programmes and workshops to educate students on the effects of global warming.

The aim is to promote good practices such as carbon-free farming and industrial practices and to ensure that forest cover is adequately maintained.

Lyngdoh highlighted that Meghalaya is doing well in these areas as compared to the national average.

The state’s active participation in global initiatives to combat global warming is crucial, and the recent G20 meeting held in Shillong saw a substantial discussion on this aspect.