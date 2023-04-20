Guwahati: Girijananda Chowdhury University, located in Guwahati, Assam announced the GCUCAT 2023 (GCU Common Admission Test) on May 14, 2023, for admission to its undergraduate programs.

The university offers a 100% fee waiver for deserving and meritorious students, and the admission process is fully merit-based, relying on 10+2 scores and competitive examinations, including GCUCAT.

The programs offered by the university include B.Tech, B.Sc, BA, B.Pharm, BBA, BCA, BA in Liberal Arts, BSW, BMLT, and BCom.

Also Read: Assam-Arunachal Pradesh sign pact to resolve border dispute

The B.Tech program has specializations in Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering.

Meanwhile, the B.Sc program has specializations in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Zoology, Botany, and Fire and Safety. The BA program has specializations in Sociology, Psychology, English, Political Science, Economics, and History.

Also Read: 100 food streets across the country including Assam coming up

Students interested in applying for admission can contact the university at +91-70990-04701/02/03/04/05 or via email at admission@gcuniversity.ac.in.

The GCUCAT 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 14, 2023, at the GCU campus in Guwahati.

The university’s focus on merit-based admissions and its commitment to providing a quality education make it a top choice for students seeking an innovative and modern approach to higher education.

Students who apply and excel in the GCUCAT 2023 can look forward to a bright future and a successful career in their chosen field.