GUWAHATI: The Centre for Multi-disciplinary Studies of Girijananda Chowdhury University, Azara, Guwahati, organized a public oration by Professor Dr Anja- DésiréeSenz and Dr Dieter Reinhardt of the Centre for Asian and Transcultural Studies of Heidelberg University, Germany on Thursday.

Professor Senz, in her discourse, dwelt upon her extensive research on the emergence of the development model in China and presented the historical perspectives from the seventies when China started to shift to a decentralized and deregulated economy.

The consequences of this shift has been marked by urbanization and increasing emphasis on mechanization in mobility that led to pollution, population congestion and the acute dichotomy between economics and ecology, as Professor Senz pointed out.

Professor Senzanalyz said the China model of development by highlighting the advantages and disadvantages in the context of globalization and the changing aspirations of the people.

Dr Reinhardt, who has been focused on his research in the rapid economic development in Bangladesh, analyzed the deepening environmental crisis arising out of increasing utilization of coal based energy generation that jeopardizes the fragile but important ecosystem of the Sundarban, which is a world renowned heritage habitat.

Dr. Reinhardt critically reviewed the interlinked foreign corporate investments in the process of the rapid economic development in Bangladesh.

Both the orations evoked great interest amongst the audience, which included distinguished guests like Jigme Thinlye Namgyal, the Consul General of the Royal Bhutanese Consulate General, Guwahati; Lieutenant General Pranab Bharali (Retd); and Robin Kalita, former Advisor of Transport, Govt of Assam.

Also, Bijoyananda Chowdhury, secretary of Shrimanta Shankar Academy Society (SSA); Professor Alak Kumar Buragohain, Chancellor of GCU; and Professor Kandarpa Das, Vice Chancellor of GCU, were in attendance along with noted academicians and researchers of various universities.

Both the orations had great relevance to India and the North-east in the context of the shared regionalist with these two countries.