Girijananda Chowdhury University is going to host its glitzy annual sports cum cultural festival ‘Euphuism 2023’ from March 15, 2023

The three day festival will comprise various cultural performances, competitions and workshops, including dance, singing and glitter competitions.

Euphuism, the glitzy festival of Girijananda Chowdhury University, will continue till March 17, 2023.

The main cultural event will be themed “Desi Odyssey” with Ash King’s performance being a major attraction.

“Desi Odyssey is a weave of emotions in celebrating the diversity that defines us. It is our dwelling in proud identity, of our uniqueness blending into one. Swaying to many tunes of the folk and the fusion, finding expression in myriad mediums of the arts, discovering the crafts embedded with curiosities galore – ours is a culture of an eclectic embrace,” the university said in a statement.

“Essentially welcoming, dynamically diverse and therefore desi even in that profoundness of the odyssey we sail in, we bet one wouldn’t ever experience a way in living as lively as our own,” it added.

Every year, the university welcomes around 4000 visitors to its annual fest which is also a great opportunity for brand promotion, entertainment and knowledge exchange.

The university has extended invitations for everyone to its exciting three day festival that is replete with a host of colourful events.

To participate in this extravaganza of fun, frenzy and learning that is a medley of festivities, you can register through its official website www.gcuniversity.ac.in