Shillong: Several employees of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) on Thursday threatened to hold a sit-in-demonstration if the management fails to release their salaries for the month of March by April 21.

The decision was made during an emergency meeting of the Coordination Committee of Registered MeECL (Employees) Associations and Unions (CCORMAU) on April 20.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman cum Managing Director of MeECL, Sanjay Goyal, CCORMAU President PK Shullet stated that the committee demands the immediate release of the salary for March 2023, as stipulated in the Code on Wages, 2019.

Also REad: Northeast | Heavy rains with thunderstorms to lash Assam, Arunachal Pradesh & Meghalaya

If the salary is not released by April 21, the employees will be forced to hold a democratic sit-in demonstration on the next working day in their respective offices, they said.

Shullet further emphasized the importance of releasing subsequent months’ salaries in accordance with the Code on Wages, 2019. Failure to do so will result in democratic sit-in demonstrations on the next working day.

Also Read: Assam | Five die due to Hepatitis A in North Guwahati, CM meets victims’ families

The Code on Wages, 2019, mandates that employers must pay or cause to be paid wages to employees engaged on a monthly basis before the expiry of the seventh day of the succeeding month.

Shullet also reminded the MeECL management that numerous correspondences had been made, requesting the timely disbursement of salaries. In this regard, a memorandum dated January 9, 2023, had also been submitted to the CMD. However, despite repeated pleas, there has been a habitual delay, and the salary for March 2023 is yet to be released.

If the MeECL management fails to release the salaries by the deadline, the employees will be forced to take further actions to ensure their rights are protected.