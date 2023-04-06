Guwahati: Several people working at the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) may be left out disappointed after the government announced that the corporation has no policy that would regularise the services of contractual employees.

The statement was made by Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal recently.

Also Read: Assam | Buses collide in Kaziranga, several passengers injured in accident

He said that MeECL only advertises job openings and makes appointments based on the applications received.

“The one who works under different categories, it is not that they will be taken like that they will have to go for proper employment policy,” he added.

Also Read: Ex- DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta sworn-in as new Assam CIC

The MeECL Progressive Workers’ Union has been protesting for a while, demanding that MeECL management create a policy to regularize long-standing casual workers.