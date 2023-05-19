Shillong: Five individuals were apprehended today from Guwahati for their alleged involvement in the assault on two local taxi drivers in Khyndailad of Shillong, Meghalaya on Thursday night.

A senior police official confirmed the registration of a case at Shillong Sadar Police Station and stated that an investigation is underway.

Acting on the case, the Special Cell of East Khasi Hills collaborated with the Guwahati City Police to arrest the five suspects in Guwahati, Assam.

The victims of the assault have been identified as Bashai Syiem (25) from Mawpdang and Iohborlang Kharsohnoh (27) from Jongksha.

Earlier today, the taxi drivers’ association at Khyndailad demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits and granted the police a one-day ultimatum.

Failure to apprehend the perpetrators within the given timeframe would have resulted in severe consequences, including a ban on non-local taxi drivers operating at Khyndailad and other unspecified measures.

However, with the successful arrest of the five individuals before the deadline expired, the association has announced the resumption of local taxi services from Saturday.