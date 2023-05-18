SHILLONG: The Shillong district jail in Meghalaya will be shifted to New Shillong Township (NST).

This was informed by Meghalaya deputy chief minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Thursday (May 18).

The Meghalaya deputy chief minister made this statement after inspecting the Shillong district jail.

He informed that the decision to shift the jail has already been taken by the Meghalaya government.

“We have decided to shift the Shillong district jail from Jail road to New Shillong,” the Meghalaya deputy chief minister said.

However, the shifting process will take time, said Meghalaya deputy CM Sniawbhalang Dhar.

Furthermore, he said that the new jail will be constructed in an area of 25-acre.

The new jail at New Shillong Township will have a capacity to hold 1000 prisoners at a single time.

It may be mentioned here that the plot of land where the current jail stands will be given to the Meghalaya urban affairs department.

“Apart from providing land, the urban affairs department has also agreed to construct the new district jail,” he said.

“The project is going on smoothly and I will try to make sure that within two years, it should be handed over to the concerned authority,” the Meghalaya deputy CM said.

At present, the Shillong district jail in Meghalaya is housing over 464 inmates against its capacity of 175 inmates.