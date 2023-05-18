Guwahati: Assam and Meghalaya, two states in Northeast India, are expected to face a deluge of heavy rainfall as the monsoon intensifies in the region.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning regarding the imminent downpour, which may persist over the next few days.

According to the forecast, both Assam and Meghalaya will experience widespread rains and thunderstorms.

The heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, could lead to waterlogging, flash floods, and disruptions in daily life.

The incessant downpour is attributed to a trough that is likely to stall over East India, directing moisture-laden southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal towards the region.

These weather patterns are expected to generate moderate to heavy rainfall, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Residents in these states are advised to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant during this period.

The heavy rains in Assam and Meghalaya have the potential to disrupt transportation, cause landslides, and affect agricultural activities.

Farmers are advised to take precautions to protect their crops, while commuters should stay updated on the latest weather conditions and exercise caution on the roads.

Furthermore, neighboring states and regions, such as Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, are also expected to witness heavy rainfall during this period.

The overall forecast for Northeast India indicates light to moderate widespread rainfall throughout the next five days.