GUWAHATI: Heavy rains are likely to lash several states in the Northeast over this week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall over Northeast during the next five days – Tuesday (May 16) to Saturday (May 20).

Heavy rains will lash isolated parts of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday (May 16).

Assam and Meghalaya will receive heavy rainfall between Tuesday and Saturday (May 16-20).

On the other hand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will be lashed by heavy rainfall until Friday (May 19).

Furthermore, isolated very heavy falls are also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday (May 16, 18, and 19).

The IMD has issued a yellow watch over Arunachal Pradesh for May 16.

Yellow watch has also been issued for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until the weekend.

The IMD has also urged locals to “be updated” about the inclement weather.