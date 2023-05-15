DIMAPUR: Raising awareness on women’s safety, a young traveler, mountaineer and athlete from Nataram village in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on a solo cycle ride “Sampoorn Bharat Yatra” reached Nagaland capital Kohima on Monday.

Aasha Malviya is also paddling to encourage greater participation of women in the tourism sector and establish India as a “safe destination for women”.

She started her journey on the occasion of Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day from Bhopal on November 1, 2022, and plans to complete it in New Delhi on September 29.

Malviya will be in Nagaland till May 16 and thereafter will leave for Manipur and Mizoram.

After her arrival in the state capital, she called on Kohima deputy commissioner Shanavas C in his office chamber on Monday.

