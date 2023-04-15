KOHIMA: YouthNet and the department of Youth Resources and Sports on Friday organized ‘LaunchPad Education and Career Fair 2023’ at the Capital Convention Centre in Nagaland capital Kohima.

It was aimed at the students who recently took their Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations 2023.

In her address as guest of honour, advisor, industries and commerce, Hekani Jakhalu stressed on the importance of mainstreaming attractive teaching and learning methods in all schools.

She acknowledged the efforts of the stakeholders for taking the big step of introducing innovative programmes in improving the education system in Nagaland.

Hekani urged the youth to keep learning new skills and equip themselves.

She also gave out the ‘LaunchPad Awards to the Best School.

The award was bagged by Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Tseminyu.

Dr Tseilhoutuo Rhütso, MLA, who was present on the occasion, encouraged the youths from different districts of the state to discover their talents and seek guidance to hone their skills.

Principal director, School Education, Thavaseelan K said there was a need to identify the interest of students in early stage and skill them so that they are employable.

Department of youth resources and sports, director, Akumla Chuba encouraged the students to explore the avenues beyond traditional jobs and plan their careers based on their interest and abilities.

Chuba informed that the programme has covered 3000 students with 3394 enrolments in 2020-21 and 3397 students had enrolled in 2021-22.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohima, Shanavas C encouraged the youths to discover their potential and make the best use of the opportunities.

He advised the students to organize study groups, career groups and make use of the internet in an interesting and productive way.

YouthNet director, Nuneseno Chase highlighted on the overview of the Launchpad.

Dr Tsielhoutuo Rhutos gave out the award for the LaunchPad Best Teacher to Rhonbeni Kikon of GHSS Jotsoma and smart phone to Chichan of GHSS Chukitong, Wokha.

The LaunchPad programme would also award scholarships to selected students to pursue their graduation which will be fully sponsored.

It may be noted that LaunchPad, a career guidance and employment skills development programme designed for students pursuing their Class XII in all Government Higher Secondary Schools across Nagaland, was initiated by the department of Youth Resources and Sports in partnership with YouthNet and supported by the department of School Education.