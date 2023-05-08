ITANAGAR: Union minister Kiren Rijiju recently launched the trailer of the first movie in Tagin language of Arunachal Pradesh.

The “first ever” movie in Tagin language of Arunachal Pradesh – “Love in 90s” – aims at displaying the culture of the Tagin community in the state.

While launching the trailer, Rijiju, who originally hails from Arunachal Pradesh, said that the film will be tax free.

The union law minister further said that he will ask the Arunachal Pradesh government to promote the film through different means.

He also urged the people of Arunachal Pradesh to watch the film.

“Life was very beautiful in those days. The young generation will enjoy the movie, but people from 90s who experienced love in those days will feel it,” said union minister Kiren Rijiju.

Rijiju added that the national institute of film and television (NIFT), which is coming up at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh would promote the art and culture of the region.