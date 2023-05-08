NORTH LAKHIMPUR: In the continued skirmishes on inter-state boundaries between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in Lakhimpur, people from across the border have been accused of allegedly pulling out demarcation pillars by Assam Forest department at Methun Chapori in Ranga Reserve Forest of Lakhimpur district.

According to one Assam Forest personnel, people from Arunachal Pradesh side and pulled out concrete pillars posted by Lakhimpur forest department for plantations under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) scheme.

About four hundred pillars were reportedly pulled out in that incident.

This was preceded by visit of the Circle Officer of Kimin, Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday who had asked the Lakhimpur Forest personnel to stop the CAMPA work there.

Across the boundary people of Belo village of Arunachal Pradesh allege that people from Assam side had entered their side and encroached their land by installing concrete pillars on a stretch of five kilometre area.

This was the third such skirmish on Assam-Arunachal inter-state boundary after the signing of the MoU between the Chief Ministers of the two states on boundary settlement on April 21 in New Delhi.