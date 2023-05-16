SHILLONG: Chief ministers of Meghalaya and Assam will visit some of the disputed areas as part of the efforts of two state governments to resolve the boundary disputes.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday (May 16) in Shillong.

“Joint visit will be made to the sensitive areas to build confidence among people,” said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Notably, border talks between Meghalaya and Assam are likely to resume in by the end of May.

“I have been in constant touch with the Assam counterpart. We are going to meet in a couple of weeks, before the month end,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

The next round of border talks between Meghalaya and Assam will discuss boundary disputes between the two states in six out of 12 areas of differences.

Also read: Meghalaya-Assam border talks likely to resume in May, says CM Conrad Sangma

The areas, which will be discussed between Meghalaya and Assam in the next round of talks are: Langpih in West Khasi Hills district, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Deshdoomreah and Block-II in Ri Bhoi district, and Block-I and Psiar-Khanduli in West Jaintia Hills district.

Earlier, the Meghalaya government had said that it will accord topmost priority to the local views while resolving the border disputes with Assam in the second phase of the talks.

Meghalaya shares a 885 km long inter-state border with Assam.

In the first phase of talks, six other disputed areas from a total of twelve were taken up for discussions following which an MoU was signed between the two states.

Meghalaya and Assam signed a border pact on March 29 last year following conclusion of the first phase of talks to resolve boundary disputes in six areas of difference.