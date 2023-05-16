Shillong: The MDA government claimed that it will take its own time on the decision for the reservation policy and implementation of the roster system in Meghalaya.

This is despite pressure from opposition parties, who have called for a sit-in protest on May 17.

Cabinet minister and MDA government spokesperson Ampareen Lyngdoh said that the matter is “very sensitive” and that the government must “tread very cautiously.”

She added that the government is discussing the issue with its coalition partners and will take up the matter with political parties, NGOs, and student organizations once the Meghalaya chief minister returns to the state on May 17.

Lyngdoh said that the Meghalaya government is open to suggestions from everyone and will take up anything that is positive and constructive.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has also assured that the government will start the process of consultation with stakeholders after May 15.

Reservation policy is a complex issue that has been debated for years in Meghalaya.

Experts stated that the government is right to take its time in making a decision, as it is important to get it right.

The government should also ensure that it consults with all stakeholders, including the opposition, before making a decision, some maintained.