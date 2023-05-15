Guwahati: In a tragic incident that occurred on Monday evening in Raha of Nagaon, Assam, at least 11 individuals suffered serious injuries in a major road accident.

The mishap took place when a brand new Hyundai Verna collided with an auto-rickshaw, resulting in severe damage and causing significant harm to those involved. The incident unfolded along the national highway at Saragaon in Raha, located in the Nagaon district of Assam.

Eyewitnesses reported that the auto-rickshaw was attempting to cross the four-lane road when the Verna crashed into it.

Shockingly, the Verna did not even possess a number plate, while the auto-rickshaw bore the registration number AS 02 E 6469.

The collision was so forceful that it left the auto-rickshaw in a mangled state, requiring immediate assistance for the injured passengers.

The auto-rickshaw was carrying ten passengers, including the driver, all of whom sustained major injuries.

Additionally, the Verna’s driver also suffered significant harm. Prompt action was taken, and all the injured individuals were swiftly transported to a nearby infirmary for urgent medical treatment.

An eyewitness, a resident of the village, shared, “The people in the auto-rickshaw are all residents of our village. They were returning from a religious recitation when the auto-rickshaw was hit by a car as it tried to cross the divider. A total of 11 people have been injured in the incident.”

He further expressed concern over the gravity of the injuries sustained by most of the victims and the delayed response of the police and ambulances.