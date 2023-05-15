Guwahati: A young man hailing from Gohpur in Assam‘s Sonitpur district was killed by unidentified miscreants in Kishanganj of Bihar while travelling to his hometown from Gujarat by a train.

According to reports, Babul Baruah reached Kishanganj Railway Station in Bihar on May 14, from Gujarat, where he worked in a company.

During the early hours of the day, Babul managed to contact his wife, expressing his fear and informing her that he was under attack by a group of miscreants.

He revealed that it was his final call, as he believed he might lose his life at any moment. Babul’s wife, devastated by the call, immediately sought help from the authorities.

“The wife of Babul Baruah approached our police outpost on Sunday, sharing the distressing details. After listening to the call recordings of Babul, we promptly contacted the Kishanganj Police to alert them about the incident and requested their assistance,” a police official told reporters.

“We provided the Officer-in-Charge of the Kishanganj Police Station with Babul’s photograph and address. Shortly after, we received a call from them, informing us about an incident involving a youth who had been run over by a moving train. The body was discovered on a railway track. In order to ascertain if it was Babul, they shared a photograph with us, seeking identification from the family,” he added.

The family members identified the body as that of Babul Baruah. The Kishanganj Police asked them to travel to Kishanganj to claim the body for the final rites.